Govt to withdraw DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 from LS

The Government on Monday will move to withdraw the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, from the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will move for leave to withdraw the bill from the lower house.

The bill, which was introduced in July 2019, was referred to a Parliamentary panel on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change for examination.

Led by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, the panel in its report laid in Parliament in February 2021, had suggested a slew of changes in it.

The bill provided for the regulation of use and application of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) technology for the purposes of establishing the identity of certain categories of persons, including the victims, offenders, suspects, undertrials, missing and unknown deceased persons and for matters connected therewith.