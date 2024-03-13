Hamas delegation to visit Cairo this week for truce talks

Bringing an end to the deadlock in ceasefire talks, a delegation of senior Hamas leaders led by its political bureau head, Ismail Haniyeh is set to visit Cairo this week for mediatory talks.

Sources in the Israel Defence Ministry told IANS that the talks would be held at the mediation of the special envoy of US President Joe Biden, Brett McGurk, who will visit Cairo this week.

According to the sources, Hamas leadership has agreed to release women, elderly and wounded Israeli hostages in its custody in exchange for the Palestinian prisoners kept in Israeli jails.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Al-Thani and Egyptian Intelligence Head Major General Abbas Kamel will also be part of the mediatory talks in Cairo.

However, the Israel Defense Ministry source did not give the exact date of the truce talks but instead revealed that the talks will take place this week itself.