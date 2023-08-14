HC stays IT reassessment proceedings against NGO Oxfam India

The Delhi High Court has stayed the income tax reassessment proceedings against NGO Oxfam India. The court issued a notice to the Income Tax (I-T) Department and sought its response to a petition filed by the NGO, challenging the notices and order issued against it.

According to records, a survey was conducted on the NGO on September 7, 2022 which led to the initiation of the reassessment proceedings for the year 2016-17 and a notice was issued to Oxfam on March 29 this year.

"A counter affidavit will be filed within the next six weeks. Rejoinder thereto, if any, will be filed at least five days before the next date of hearing. List the matter on November 22, 2023," a bench of justices Rajiv Shakdher and Girish Kathpalia said.

"In the meanwhile, there shall be a stay on the continuation of the reassessment proceeding, till further directions of the court,” it said.