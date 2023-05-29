Home Minister Amit Shah to travel to Manipur on four-day visit

The ethnic clashes that have claimed more than 75 lives in Manipur broke out after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.



Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said nearly 40 armed terrorists involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed by security forces since an operation was launched to restore peace in the northeastern state.



The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, leading to a series of smaller agitations.



Shah on May 15 directed strict action against the perpetrators of violence in Manipur and assured the state of complete support from the Centre in ensuring lasting peace.



The directives came after Shah held a series of meetings with Singh, representatives of the Meitei and the Kuki communities and other stakeholders in New Delhi to review the measures taken for restoring peace in the state.