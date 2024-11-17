Manipur: Homes of 4 more MLAs torched, attempt to storm CM's ancestral residence

Irate mobs set fire to the residences of three more BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley even as security forces foiled an attempt by agitators to storm the ancestral residence of Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh, officials said.

The fresh incidents of violent protests took place on Saturday night even as an indefinite curfew was clamped after protestors, agitated by the killing of three women and three children by alleged militants in Jiribam district, attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs earlier on Saturday.

Enraged mobs torched the houses of PWD minister Govindas Konthoujam at Ningthoukhong, Hiyanglam's BJP MLA Y. Radheshyam at Langmeidong Bazar, Wangjing Tentha's BJP MLA Paonam Brojen in Thoubal district, and Khundrakpam's Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar in Imphal East district, the officials said.

The legislators and their family members were not at home when the angry mob stormed their residential compounds, vandalised properties and set the houses on fire, police said, adding the houses were partially burnt in the incidents.

Fire services rushed to the spots and doused the blaze before the flames engulfed the entire houses.

On Saturday night, protesters also advanced towards Biren Singh's ancestral residence at Luwangshangbam in Imphal East but were stopped short of 100-200 metres by security forces.

Security personnel, including Assam Rifles, BSF and state forces, fired several rounds of tear gas shells, rubber bullets to disperse the protesters and foiled the attempt to damage Singh's house, officials said.