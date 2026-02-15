How Tamil Nadu fell into the freebie trap

As Tamil Nadu moves towards another assembly election, a familiar script is being replayed. Former chief minister and AIADMK supremo Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced the ‘first dose’ of the party manifesto: Rs 2,000 a month for women who head ration card-holding families and the extension of free bus travel to men. The ruling DMK has accused the AIADMK of being a copycat, and signalled that its own manifesto will top it.

These early promises underline how welfare politics in Tamil Nadu went from targeted social support to the prime currency of electoral competition. The AIADMK’s two announcements are likely to cost the exchequer close to Rs 40,000 crore annually—that’s around 11 per cent of the state’s projected revenue receipts for 2026-27. The expansion of free transport alone could potentially double an already Rs 3,600 crore subsidy bill.

“This is not welfare anymore in the classical sense,” says C. Lakshmanan, former faculty member at the Madras Institute of Development Studies. “It is a conversion of the budget into an electoral instrument.”

The roots of Tamil Nadu’s welfare culture lie in the ideological foundations of the Dravidian movement which framed the state as an active agent of social transformation. The expansion of public education, the introduction of reservations in government employment, and the strengthening of the public distribution system were all seen as instruments of social justice.

The famous noon meal scheme, first introduced by AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran in 1982 was one of the largest such programmes in the world and helped to dramatically improve enrolment among children from poor families. The language was developmental and the idea was that public spending could generate long term social mobility.

The late 1980s and early 1990s saw a shift towards consumer-oriented welfare, but the turning point came in 2006, when the DMK returned to power under M. Karunanidhi. Their manifesto included a promise that would permanently alter the grammar of electoral politics: free colour televisions. Initially targeted at families below the poverty line, it cost the government Rs 3,600 crore in its first phase. Within a few years, it covered nearly 45 lakh households.

“That scheme changed everything,” says P.S. Sreenivasan, a political observer based in Chennai. “Parties realised that an object that sits inside the house is far more powerful than a policy.” From that moment on, Tamil Nadu’s manifestos began to resemble shopping catalogues. Parties competed to offer material goods.