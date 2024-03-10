Human trafficking: Domestic ties that bind and gag

The first time Diya almost got away.

She was seated in the bus, nervous, waiting for it to fill up. She had bought a ticket from Surat to Jhalod. From there, she knew it was an hour’s ride to cross the Gujarat border to her home in Kushalgarh, Rajasthan.

She was looking out of the window when Ravi suddenly came from behind her. Before she could react, he dragged her off the bus, pulling her by the hand.

People around were busy loading luggage and managing children. No one paid attention to the angry young man and the frightened teenager. “I was scared to shout,” Diya says. It was best to stay quiet given her past experience of Ravi’s temper.

That night, back at the construction site, her home and prison for the last six months, Diya couldn’t sleep. Her body hurt all over. The beating by Ravi had split her skin in places and given her bruises. “He used his fists and even kicked me,” she remembers. “Nobody could stop him.”

Men who intervened were accused of having their eye on her. Women who saw the abuse kept their distance, frightened by the violence. If someone dared to object, Ravi would say, “Meri gharwali hai, tum kyon beech mein aa rahe ho (She is my wife. Why are you interfering)?”

Diya and Ravi are Bhil Adivasis from Rajasthan’s Banswara district, which has the second-highest number of poor people in the state, says a 2023 multidimensional poverty report. The small landholdings, lack of irrigation, absence of jobs and overall poverty make Kushalgarh tehsil a hub for distress migration among the Bhil tribals, who make up 90 per cent of the population.