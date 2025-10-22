India ready to buy oil, ethanol, corn and maize from the United States: Reports

A Bilateral Trade Deal between India and the US is imminent, reported The Mint on 22 October, and the announcement can come as early as in the next 7-10 days when PM Modi travels to Malayasia to attend the ASEAN and the East Asia summit.

While official confirmation of the visit of PM Modi and the US president Donald Trump is still awaited, the buzz is that the United States is now desperate to seal a deal with India.

This has to do with China imposing export controls on 9 October on rare earth minerals and magnets among other things. China has also hardened its position on a trade deal with the US and is seen doing everything to put the US in a corner.

The hawks in the US like Peter Navarre, Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessant, who till recently were talking about ‘fixing’ India have gone silent.

PM Modi and President Trump are believed to have spoken directly to each other on three occasions in recent weeks while exchanging birthday greetings, Modi lauding the US president for the Gaza peace deal and the US president extending Diwali greetings to Modi.

The US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor’s unscheduled visit to New Delhi and meeting with the Indian PM even more presenting his credentials and taking up residence in New Delhi was designed to accelerate the trade talks, say sources.

India is hoping that the deal would reduce tariff for exporting goods to the US from the current level of 50 per cent to 15-16 per cent. Half the current tariff, 25 per cent, is levied for buying Russian oil. With the US president insisting on India to stop buying Russian oil, reports confirms that Indian oil PSUs have all but stopped buying oil from Russia.

This is what the US president had said at a media briefing that Pm Modi had assured that India would stop buying oil from Russia. With oil prices declining steadily to $58 a barrel this week, Indian private refiners still buying Russian oil are making more modest profit as the gap between price of Russian oil and the benchmark price has reduced. The price of oil has also plunged after OPEC countries including Saudi Arabia having increased production substantially.