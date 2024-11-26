Indian Constitution at 75: Defending ideals amidst erosion

As India commemorates the 75th anniversary of the adoption of its Constitution, this is an ideal moment to reflect on its ideology. The Constitution, adopted on 26 November 1949, and enacted on 26 January 1950, forms the foundation of India’s democratic ethos, enshrining ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity in the Preamble—a vision crafted by the 284 members of the Constituent Assembly.

This commitment was articulated in a solemn midnight pledge taken by the Assembly on 14 August 1947, during which Pandit Nehru, in his iconic "Tryst with Destiny" speech, called upon members to dedicate themselves "to the service of India and her people," and to ensure that India would "attain her rightful and honoured place in the world" while promoting ‘’peace and welfare for all humanity’.

The Constitution was a bold and progressive blueprint for post-colonial India, designed not only as a legal document but as a moral guide to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all citizens.

As one of the world’s longest and most detailed, it embodies India’s pluralistic values and has withstood over a hundred amendments to remain relevant. However, its adaptability has raised questions about its effectiveness and fidelity to its original spirit.

Today, we must ask ourselves: have we remained true to the Constitution's principles, or have symbolic gestures overshadowed genuine adherence? Let us reflect on Dr Ambedkar’s words: “However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good.”