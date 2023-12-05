Is Biden's 2024 visit to India in jeopardy?

Will United States president Joe Biden accept the Indian government’s invitation to be the chief guest at its Republic Day celebrations next year?

Considering that the Indian government’s invite was acknowledged on record by the American ambassador in Delhi, conventional diplomatic wisdom suggested Biden’s acceptance was a given.

However, a source at the White House said: "We have no travel to announce at this time." A former Indian ambassador too remarked: "The fact that they have not confirmed it (Biden’s acceptance) for so long in itself speaks volumes."

Historically, such an invite would have been politely declined, for a Lok Sabha election is due in about nine weeks after India’s Republic Day, and heads of government normally steer away from visits at such junctures.

More to the point right now, however, is the damaging indictment of Indian national Nikhil Gupta in a New York court on two counts of conspiring to assassinate a US citizen. That may have rather put a spanner in the works.