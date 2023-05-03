Is he so indispensable? SC questions Centre over extension given to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra

The barrage of questions from the bench came after the solicitor general said Mishra's extension was necessitated because of administrative reasons and was vital for India's evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).



"The next peer review of India's legislation on money laundering is to take place in 2023 and, with a view to ensuring that India's rating does not go down, continuity of the leadership in the Enforcement Directorate is crucial," Mehta said, adding the person already interacting with the task force is best suited to deal with it and the skills for that is acquired after working in that position for several years.



The solicitor general said though no one is indispensable, in such cases continuity is required.



"We are not dealing with individuals, but with the performance of an entire country," he contended.



At the start of the arguments, the solicitor general questioned the locus standi of some of the PIL petitioners who have challenged the amended law that allowed extension to the ED boss.



"At the outset, I have serious objection with respect to petitions filed by political persons whose party's senior functionaries are under investigation by Enforcement Directorate. They have no locus in the matter. Office bearers of the Congress party....