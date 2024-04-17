IUML confident in Kerala, Tamil Nadu: P.K. Kunhalikutty

“We are going to win all the seats we are contesting in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu,” asserts P.K. Kunhalikutty, national general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and deputy leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

The IUML is contesting two seats in Kerala and one in Tamil Nadu. Party supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal had stated that the party would field its sitting MP, K. Navas Kani, in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram.

Veteran IUML leader E.T. Mohammed Basheer is contesting from Malappuram, after having won thrice from Ponnani. He defeated P.V. Anvar of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) by a margin of 1,93,273 votes in 2019. It was a record-breaking win for Basheer, who had garnered 5,21,824 votes against Anvar's 3,28,551 votes. In 2014, the difference between UDF and LDF in this constituency had reduced to 25,000 votes.

The CPM has fielded DYFI leader V. Vaseef to take on Basheer in Malappuram, and moved Malappuram MP Abdussamad Samadani to contest from Ponnani. The LDF has nominated former League leader K.S. Hamza to take on Samadani there.

Despite the LDF's aggressive campaigning on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its attempt to woo Muslim voters in the Malabar region, the IUML seems set to comfortably win both seats — Malappuram and Ponnani. “People are upset with the LDF in the state and all they can do is attack the Congress. What will they do if they win a few seats? They can’t ensure the safety of the minorities like the Congress can,” says Kunhalikutty, adding that the state government has not been able to pay salaries or pensions on time.