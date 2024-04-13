Tamil Nadu: The logic-defying PMK-BJP alliance

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) calls it “mysterious”, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) says it is a "breach of trust". Political watchers find it baffling, and the rank and file of the party are dismayed. The issue that has got all tongues wagging is the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) partnering with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha election.

By all accounts, the PMK decided at the last minute to join the BJP’s ragtag alliance of political sundries in Tamil Nadu, even as the AIADMK, the main opposition party in the state now, kept its doors open for its erstwhile partner to join the alliance it leads. The PMK was in the AIADMK alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha election and also for the 2021 Assembly election; its other partners were the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and the BJP.

The PMK’s decision, more perplexing than surprising, generated a lot of speculation and intense debate. The PMK has been known to switch between the two major Dravidian parties and its political opportunism has also seen it joining the BJP-led NDA for the 2014 Lok Sabha election, along with the DMDK and Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Jayalalithaa won the 2014 election on the ‘Modi or Lady’ slogan, with the AIADMK winning 37 of the state's 39 seats. Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, son of PMK founder Dr S. Ramadoss, successfully contested from the Dharmapuri constituency. He lost the seat in 2019; his wife Soumiya is its candidate this time.

BJP alliances in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP is largely perceived as anti-Tamil Nadu, anti-Tamil and anti-minorities. The party’s ‘one nation, one language, one culture’ agenda makes the electorate uneasy. Despite cosying up to the saffron party in the aftermath of its leader Jayalalitha’s death, the reason the AIADMK dropped the BJP from its alliance before the election was a very basic one: it would have meant a heavy erosion of minority and Dalit votes.