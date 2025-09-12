Jagdeep Chhokar (1944-2025): Crusader for clean politics lays down the torch
The electoral reforms activist was the indefatigable co-founder of ADR, one of the petitioners against the Bihar SIR in the Supreme Court
Jagdeep S. Chhokar, a founding member of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and a staunch champion of electoral and political reforms, passed away in Delhi on Friday, 12 September. Family sources said he suffered a heart attack at 3:30 a.m.
After his retirement from IIM Ahmedabad, Chhokar co-founded ADR in 1999, a pioneering organisation dedicated to electoral and political transparency in India. He was the key legal strategist behind several landmark Supreme Court judgements that mandated political parties to disclose candidates’ criminal, financial and educational backgrounds — measures that transformed electoral accountability.
Chhokar remained tireless even at 80, continuing his campaigns against electoral bonds and on the just verification of electoral rolls.
Most recently, he raised concerns about the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise just concluded in Bihar, warning that it could result in the disenfranchisement of citizens. (ADR is one of the petitioners in the Supreme Court — along with various political figures from assorted parties — against the way the Election Commission of India has conducted the SIR in the poll-bound state.)
His death has sent shock waves across India’s civil society and academic circles. Among those who expressed condolences were RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, lawyer Sanjay Hegde, former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa, and several journalists.
Calling Chhokar’s passing tragic, Lavasa said the ADR has “rendered yeoman service in maintaining high standards of electoral democracy. People like him [and] ADR are vital for questioning authorities, a healthy sign for any democracy”.
Jha, calling his demise the “silencing of a conscience that spoke relentlessly for India’ democracy”, added that Chhokar had “forced the nation to look into the mirror of its electoral practices and confront the cracks beneath the surface of its democratic edifice”.
Former chief election commissioner S.Y. Quraishi said: “Extremely sad to know that Prof Jagdeep Chhokar, founder of ADR, passed away this morning. A crusader for clean elections and electoral reforms. He has donated his body for medical research. May his soul rest in peace.”
