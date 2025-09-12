Jagdeep Chhokar (1944-2025): Crusader for clean politics lays down the torch

Jagdeep S. Chhokar, a founding member of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and a staunch champion of electoral and political reforms, passed away in Delhi on Friday, 12 September. Family sources said he suffered a heart attack at 3:30 a.m.

After his retirement from IIM Ahmedabad, Chhokar co-founded ADR in 1999, a pioneering organisation dedicated to electoral and political transparency in India. He was the key legal strategist behind several landmark Supreme Court judgements that mandated political parties to disclose candidates’ criminal, financial and educational backgrounds — measures that transformed electoral accountability.

Chhokar remained tireless even at 80, continuing his campaigns against electoral bonds and on the just verification of electoral rolls.