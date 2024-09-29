Jammu and Kashmir: What is the BJP’s twin strategy for the union territory?

Campaigning by political parties came to a stop on Sunday, 29 September, amidst reports of a terror attack in Rajouri, the third in as many days in the Jammu region.

In North Kashmir, several parties and candidates did not campaign, choosing to mourn for the Shia Muslim leader of Hezbollah, Hasan Nasrallah, assassinated in Beirut by Israel a day ago. This was preceded by spontaneous outpouring of grief by people in the Valley on Saturday, 28 September, when Hezbollah confirmed Israel’s claim that their leader had been targeted and killed.

Polling in Srinagar itself, where Prime Minister Modi addressed a large rally, was held in the second phase on 25 September. The voter turnout was disappointingly low at 29 per cent, a sharp drop from the 38 per cent recorded in the Lok Sabha election barely four months ago.

Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah have in their campaign targeted the Congress–National Conference alliance and accused them of toeing Pakistan’s line on Kashmir.

Surprisingly, or not so surprisingly, BJP leaders have been muted about the vociferous demands for a ‘Kashmir solution’ and referendum from Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party and the Jamaat-i-Islami, which together have put up 46 candidates in the Kashmir valley.