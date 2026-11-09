Karnataka challenges OMCs over ethanol, calls for nationwide testing

Karnataka says independent laboratories found ethanol content of up to 31.2 per cent in several petrol samples.

Civil supplies minister Rizwan Arshad questions OMC testing and warns of vehicle compatibility concerns.

Kerala begins collecting fuel samples as Karnataka urges other states to conduct independent tests.

None of the 63 petrol samples sent by the Karnataka government to oil marketing companies (OMCs) for testing yielded any information on their ethanol content, prompting the state to approach independent laboratories, civil supplies minister Rizwan Arshad said on Monday, 9 November. The third-party tests subsequently found ethanol levels of up to 31.2 per cent in some samples, well above the prescribed 20 per cent blending norm.

The minister said the findings could not be dismissed when the tests had been conducted by laboratories accredited under India's national quality assurance system. Responding to the oil companies' questions about the sampling and testing procedures, he said authorised officers had collected the samples, dealers or their representatives had jointly signed the labels, and fuel density had been recorded.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) last week rejected laboratory reports released by Arshad that showed ethanol content of up to 31.2 per cent in several samples. The companies maintained that the petrol supplied by them conformed to the prescribed 20 per cent blending norm.