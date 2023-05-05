Karnataka polls crucial to save democratic fabric of nation: Cong leader Prithviraj Chavan

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Friday said the country is now experiencing an undeclared emergency.



Addressing reporters, Chavan, who is in Mangaluru for the party's election campaign, said the constitutional bodies are not being allowed to function in a free manner in the country, creating an atmosphere of undeclared emergency.



The assembly elections in Karnataka is crucial not only for the State but also the first step to save the democratic fabric of the nation, he said.



Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.