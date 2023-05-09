Karnataka: Seizure this time 4.5 times more than last assembly polls; includes sarees, drugs, cash, food kits

Notable hauls included the seizure of Rs 4.04 crore cash in Bangarapet constituency in Kolar district, a raid on a laboratory illegally manufacturing Alprazolam in Hyderabad using intelligence and trail mapping by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the seizure of 100 kg ganja in Bidar district, the poll panel said.



Significant liquor seizures have been made by all the districts, it said.



"Another striking feature of expenditure monitoring has been huge seizures of freebies. Sarees and food kits have been seized from Kalburgi, Chimanglur and other districts. A large number of pressure cookers and kitchen appliances were also seized from Bailhongal and Kunigal and other assembly constituencies," it said in a statement.



"The recorded seizures in the state mark a significant 4.5 times increase as compared to the assembly election in 2018. Strict vigil, extensive monitoring, coordination with neighbouring states and inter-agency coordination has led to checking flow and distribution of inducements in Karnataka this time," the Election Commission said.