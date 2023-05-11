Karnataka: With 110-120 seats Congress likely to form govt, predicts exit poll

In the 2018 elections, the BJP had won 104 seats, followed by the Congress at 80, JD(S) at 37, and 'Others' at three.



As per the exit poll, Congress vote share is likely to go up in the southern state. The Congress may get 41.57 percent votes, followed by the ruling BJP at 35.61 percent, JD(S) at 16.1 percent, and 'Others' at 6.72 percent.



In the 2018 elections, Congress had got 38.04 percent votes, BJP had got 36.22 per cent, JD(S) 18.36 percent and 'Others' 7.38 percent.