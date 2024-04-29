Kerala: CPI(M) under pressure as senior leader meets BJP’s Prakash Javadekar

In Kerala, there’s a war of words playing out between the CPI(M) and the BJP—and also within the CPI(M).

Allegedly, it all started with certain senior Communist leaders being approached by the BJP.

First, there was a war of words between the Congress and the CPI(M) before polling in Kerala on 26 April in the second phase. Now, the allegations and counter-allegations are flying between the CPI(M) and the BJP.

During campaigning, the CPI(M) hinted at the possibility of KPCC president K. Sudhakaran—who is also the UDF candidate for Kannur constituency—joining the BJP. Sudhakaran lashed out, saying that even his dog would not join the BJP and that "the person Shobha Surendran of the BJP had alluded to was E.P. Jayarajan [Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor]”.

The CPI(M) state secretariat is scheduled to convene on Monday, 29 April to discuss the issue and there is all likelihood of Jayarajan being stripped of his post as convenor, as a result.

BJP’s Alappuzha Lok Sabha candidate Shobha Surendran first alluded to a senior CPI(M) leader wanting to join the BJP on 23 April, Tuesday last.

Later, it was revealed that Jayarajan had held discussions with former union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar regarding joining the saffron party. She claimed that Jayarajan was ready to join the BJP and only backtracked fearing retaliation from CPI(M) party workers.

Surendran said, “Jayarajan had contacted me through the mobile number of his son. His son had messaged me 'note my number'."

She claimed she hadn’t revealed the leader's name until now because she did not want to see him dead.

She added that the discussions were held in Delhi and that political middleman T.G. Nandakumar (who has also accused BJP leader Anil K. Antony of corruption) was involved.