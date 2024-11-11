Khalistan leader Pannun threatens attacks on Hindu temples, including Ayodhya

Pro-Khalistan separatist leader and lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to attack Hindu temples including the Ayondhya Ram Mandir on 16 and 17 November, according to an India Today report published today.

In a video message released by the US-based group Sikhs for Justice, of which Pannun is the founder, he reportedly said: “We will shake the foundations of Ayodhya, birthplace of the violent Hindutva ideology.”

The video also showed images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi praying at the temple during its inauguration in January, the India Today report states.

Sikhs for Justice is designated as a terrorist organisation in India under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act). In the past, Pannun has issued similar threats against various establishments in India but apparently not followed through on any.

Pannun’s threat video follows on the heels of protests by pro-Khalistan groups during the Indian High Commission’s routine consular camp organised in partnership with the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada’s Brampton on 3 November.