Lower than usual monsoon rains in NE, Manipur hardest hit

Though the southwest monsoon is yet to withdraw from the northeastern region, three of its eight states — Assam, Manipur and Mizoram — recorded deficient rainfall owing to a lack of rain-bearing clouds and monsoon troughs from the Bay of Bengal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), of the four IMD regions across the country, the northeast has recorded 82 per cent rainfall during this year’s monsoon thus far.

IMD data revealed that in Manipur, there is 46 per cent deficiency, in Mizoram, the shortage of rainfall has been recorded at 28 per cent, while Assam recorded 20 per cent deficit monsoon rains since June.

Senior IMD official Nahush Kulkarni said the Southwest monsoon has not yet withdrawn from the northeastern region. “After analysing all monsoon-related parameters and environmental conditions, the IMD will announce the withdrawal of the seasonal monsoon,” Kulkarni told IANS.

The record 46 per cent deficiency in monsoon rains and ongoing ethnic violence have particularly affected agriculture in Manipur, where irrigation facilities are also insufficient.

According to an independent survey conducted by Loumee Shinmee Apunba Lup (LOUSAL), a farmers’ body, a total area of around 9,719 hectares of paddy fields in Manipur's valley regions are facing crop failure as farmers are afraid to go into the fields owing to sporadic firing by armed attackers from the lower foothills.