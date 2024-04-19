Open season in Thrissur: Triangular contest will be down to the wire

It’s open season in Thrissur this Lok Sabha election.

The battle between UDF candidate and Congress leader K. Muraleedharan and the LDF candidate and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader V.S. Sunil Kumar is likely to go down to the wire. Completing the triangle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has placed its bets on former Rajya Sabha member and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi.

In 2019, Congress leader T.N. Prathapan won this seat. The Congress has won the general elections thrice in Thrissur, the CPI twice, between 1999 and 2019. In the last Assembly election, all seven constituencies were won by LDF candidates—the CPI(M) won four seats and the CPI the rest.

The electorate here is known to be temperamental. They voted to defeat veteran Congress leader and former chief minister K. Karunakaran, though it was known as his home turf. His son, K. Muraleedharan. is the Congress candidate this time. He too has been defeated in this constituency—in 1998, when he contested against CPI leader V.V. Raghavan.

Muraleedharan's candidature came after his sister, Padmaja Venugopal. crossed over to the BJP in March that year. But Thrissur ensured her defeat too, when she contested for the Assembly seat in 2016 and 2021. In 2016, she lost the poll battle to the current CPI candidate, Sunil Kumar.

And so we come full circle.

After Muraleedharan’s victory in the last general election from the Vadakara Parliament seat, known to be a Left bastion, he has acquired the stature of an electoral strongman. His candidacy from Thrissur has invigorated the party.