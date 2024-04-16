BJP's election manifesto smacks of communal agenda, alleges Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, 16 April lashed out at the ruling BJP at the Centre over its recently released election manifesto and alleged that it smacked of "communal agenda".

The saffron party does not have the courage to present the progress report of its 10 year rule and face the people during the polls, he charged.

Vijayan said the objective of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is not only to ensure the defeat of the Sangh Parivar forces but also to maintain India's sovereign, egalitarian, secular and democratic nature.

Vijayan was addressing reporters in this central district amidst his busy campaigning schedule.

"This is an election to liberate the country from the hands of communalism and to lead it to the people-centric rule," he added.