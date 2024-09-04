Malayalam film actor Nivin Pauly booked for sexual assault; denies allegations

Actor Nivin Pauly was on Tuesday, 3 September booked for the offence of rape on a complaint by a 40-year-old woman that he sexually assaulted her over a year ago in Dubai, an allegation he denied and vowed to take all possible legal measures to prove his innocence.

An officer of Oonnukal police station, where the FIR under section 376 of the IPC was registered, said that there are six accused, including a woman, in the case.

The first accused is a woman and Pauly is the sixth accused, the officer said.

According to the woman, the incident occurred over a year ago in Dubai, the officer said, and declined to give further details.

Hours after the FIR was registered, Pauly, in a Facebook post, said that the allegations were "entirely untrue".

"I'm determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally," he said.

Subsequently, he held a press conference where he reiterated that the allegations against him were false and added -- "this is a deliberate allegation and I believe there is a conspiracy behind it".