Manipur: 10 Kuki MLAs get show cause notice for demanding separate 'administration'
The Manipur Congress said that the demand for a 'separate administration' is against the integrity and sovereignty of India
Almost a month after 10 Kuki MLAs from various political parties put forth a demand for a ‘separate administration’ for the Kuki tribe in Manipur, the Privilege and Ethics Committee (PEC) of the Manipur assembly has served the MLAs with a show cause notice, asking them to submit their response by June 16.
Demanding a separate ‘administration’, the MLAs alleged that the ethnic violence was perpetrated by the majority Meitei community and was “tacitly supported” by the BJP-run state government.
Interestingly, eight out of 10 MLAs belong to the ruling BJP. Two MLAs belong to the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA).
The PEC chief S. Nishikant Singh Wednesday said that the show cause notice was issued on complaints filed by the two local people.
The report will be submitted to the speaker once the MLAs submit their response, said Singh who is a Meitei.
One of the complainants, O. Joy — an ex-MLA — alleged that Kuki lawmakers have breached their oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India.
As per the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) MLAs, MPs and government servants take an oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India, and the sovereignty and integrity of India.
“It is a serious matter…the integrity of India must be upheld at any cost,” said Manipur Congress chief K. Meghachandra, reacting to the notice served to Kuki MLAs.
“Manipur is a very small state. There are 36 tribes in the state. If all of them start demanding a separate administration for themselves, the state would cease to exist …This is impossible. Those who are demanding the division should be dealt with with an iron hand,” added Singh.
In the 60-member Manipur assembly, while the majority 40 MLAs come from the Meitei community, 10 MLAs belong to the Kuki tribe. 10 MLAs are from the Naga tribe.
The Kuki-Metei clash began on May 3 after thousands participated in a protest march organised by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur to oppose the demand of the Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribe (SC) category.
The Kukis, one of the largest communities in Manipur, are at odds with the state government, and, in particular, Chief Minister N Biren Singh who is a Meitei. Kukis alleged Biren Singh of harbouring “majoritarianism” in the state.
