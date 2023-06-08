Manipur: 10 Kuki MLAs get show cause notice for demanding separate 'administration'

Almost a month after 10 Kuki MLAs from various political parties put forth a demand for a ‘separate administration’ for the Kuki tribe in Manipur, the Privilege and Ethics Committee (PEC) of the Manipur assembly has served the MLAs with a show cause notice, asking them to submit their response by June 16.

Demanding a separate ‘administration’, the MLAs alleged that the ethnic violence was perpetrated by the majority Meitei community and was “tacitly supported” by the BJP-run state government.

Interestingly, eight out of 10 MLAs belong to the ruling BJP. Two MLAs belong to the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA).

The PEC chief S. Nishikant Singh Wednesday said that the show cause notice was issued on complaints filed by the two local people.