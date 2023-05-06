Manipur crisis: Airlines announce additional flights, waive off charges
IndiGo to operate extra flights between Imphal and Kolkata, while Air India has offered a fee waiver on cancellations and rescheduling tickets.
IndiGo said on Saturday announced that it would add flights between Kolkata and Imphal, Manipur's capital city on May 6, to help those stranded and wish to leave the violence-torn state with further delay.
According to ANI, the airline has also agreed to exempt passengers from all expenses linked to flight rescheduling or cancellation between May 4 and May 7.
Among the stranded are those from Meghalaya. There are 60 students from Manipur's Agriculture University and Food Technology Institute and as many as 25 members of Shillong's Lajong football club.
In addition to IndiGo's extra flights being operated, special flights have been coordinated with the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Director-General of Assam Rifles headquartered in Meghalaya, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and private airlines, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
"We are returning our stranded citizens who want to return home via regular and chartered flights with special permission." The Lajong football team has already been escorted to the airport, and we are making every effort to secure the safe and prompt return of all our residents," Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, was quoted by The Hindu as saying.
Among the other airlines to respond was Air India, which issued an advisory to all passengers who had bought tickets to Imphal during the violence in Manipur.
The airline said it would exempt all rescheduling and cancellation fees for all Air India flights to and from Manipur. Flights to and from Manipur, India, were announced from May 4 to May 6. On Friday, Air India announced via its official Twitter account.
The Northeast Frontier Railway meanwhile has been ordered to halt all trains going for Manipur. No trains will be allowed into the state until the situation improves. Mobile internet and broadband connections have also been hampered in the state while a curfew remains imposed in many areas.
