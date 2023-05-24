Manipur: Man killed, 2 injured by armed men; curfew relaxations cancelled

As the BJP government in Manipur sought more central forces in the state, the Congress leaders in Manipur were suspicions by bringing in more companies of the Central forces in the state, the government has attempted to turn to "Kashmirisation" of Manipur.



"It seems that more inflow of huge numbers of Central forces in the state might turn out to be an attempt to suppress the people just like in Kashmir," state Congress Vice President Hareshwar Goshwami said on Wednesday.



He claimed the government had failed to secure civilians in the peripheral areas of the valley, despite having sufficient Army and various central forces.



"There might be some hidden agenda of the BJP government to deal with the present conflict. That's why they sought more and more central forces," the Congress leader said.



Refuting the state government's claim of normalcy being restored, he pointed out that incidents of violence happening across the state in the last few days and the continuation of ban on internet services and curfew shows otherwise.



Compensations for victims of Kerala's boat capsize incident were given within a week after the incident, but even after three weeks, the government has not provided compensation to the victims and affected people in Manipur, Goshwami said, questioning why the state government is dealing lethargically.



The Congress had earlier dubbed the violence in Manipur "pre-planned" and demanded immediate imposition of President's Rule in the BJP-ruled state. Several party teams visited the strife-torn state and talked to the people of different communities in affected districts.