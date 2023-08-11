Manipur: Meira Paibis stage protests over the gangrape of a 37-yr-old woman

Meira Paibis, a collective of Meitei women, on Friday staged sit-in demonstrations across five districts of Imphal Valley in protest against the alleged gangrape of a 37-year-old woman in Churachandpur on May 3, when the ongoing ethnic violence started.

The survivor alleged she was gangraped by a group of men while fleeing her burning house in Khumujamba Leikai in Churachandpur, police said.

An FIR was lodged with Bishnupur women police station on August 9 and the matter was later forwarded to Churachandpur police station for investigation, they said.