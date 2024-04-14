Manipur: NIA files charge sheet against two accused in 2023 bomb blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against two accused, including the main conspirator, in last year’s car bomb blast case in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in which three people were injured, an agency statement said on Saturday, 13 April.

The NIA filed the charge sheet against Md Noor Hussain and Seiminlun Gangte before a special NIA court in Bishnupur on Friday, 12 April.

The blast in June 2023 also damaged several public and private properties, including a bridge, an electric pole, and houses at Kwatka in the Bishnupur district.

The explosion, triggered by a bomb-fitted Mahindra Scorpio SUV, took place on 21 June last year.