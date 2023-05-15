Manipur: Steep rise in prices of essentials, internet shutdown hit banking services

People in ethnic violence-hit Manipur are now experiencing a double whammy as not only prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed in the state, but banking facilities remain affected due to the suspension of internet services, making life more miserable for them.



In most of the 16 districts, internet services continue to remain suspended for 12 days, rendering financial institutions like banks and ATM booths without money.



The suspension of mobile internet services also badly affected the important government and non-government services since May 3, when Manipur witnessed unprecedented violent clashes, attacks, counter-attacks and arsoning of houses, vehicles and government and private properties in more than 10 districts during and after 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur (ATSUM) to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST category.