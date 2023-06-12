Manipuris in Tripura hold candlelight demonstration seeking normalcy in home state

A candlelight and sit-in-demonstration was held in Agartala by the people from Manipur in Tripura to urge the people in their home state to restore peace and normalcy



Holding placards and banners and chanting slogans, thousands of men and women, condemning the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3, also expressed their solidarity with the families of the victims and other affected by the devastating violence.



Demanding immediate action and appropriate steps by both the state and Central governments to stop the senseless killings of innocent people and bring the peace and normalcy in Manipur, the demonstrators also urged the civil society organisations to play a positive role in this hour of crisis.