BJP candidates withdraw names just ahead of the Wednesday MCD elections

In the last election held on February 22 which was marked by bitter exchanges and violences among members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP’s Shelly Oberoi was elected the MCD mayor and the party’s Aaley Iqbal was chosen the deputy mayor.

Oberoi was elected MCD mayor on February 22. She completed her 38-day tenure on March 31. According to the DMC Act, a new mayor is elected every year at the start of the financial year on April 1.