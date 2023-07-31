Mizoram awaits Centre's relief package for over 12,600 displaced people from Manipur

The Mizoram government is still waiting for financial assistance from the Centre for over 12,600 internally displaced people from ethnic strife-torn Manipur, a senior official said on Sunday, July 30.

Mizoram home commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia said that Chief Minister Zoramthanga had, in May, sought Rs 10 crore as an immediate relief package for those displaced people.

"We have not received any assistance from the Centre so far. The state government has raised funds on its own to provide relief to internally displaced people from Manipur," Lalengmawia told PTI.