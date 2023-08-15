Modi govt's reforms anti-people: Cong lashes out at PM's I-Day speech

The Congress on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech as a "crass election speech filled with distortions, lies, exaggerations and vague promises".

The opposition party said instead of bringing the country together on Independence Day, he made it all about himself and his image and not accepting the challenges ahead and celebrating the country's journey so far.

On Prime Minister Modi's assertion that he will unfurl the national flag again at Red Fort next year and give a report of his achievements, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Modi will unfurl the national flag next year but at his residence.

Modi's remark stems out of the "arrogance that he displays", Kharge said.