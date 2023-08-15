Oppn reacts to Modi’s speech: PM will host national flag at his home next year, Kharge

Making a strong pitch for his third term, Prime Minister Modi, addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day said, he will back [as the Prime Minister] next year as well.

Delivering his 10th and the last speech before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi said that “next five years are a golden moment to realise the dream of making India a developed nation by 2047”.

“The schemes for which our government lays the foundation stone, we also inaugurate them. You note it down, these days, the foundation stone I am laying down, you have left it in my destiny to inaugurate it,” Modi said exuding confidence on his return.