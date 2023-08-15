Oppn reacts to Modi’s speech: PM will host national flag at his home next year, Kharge
Expressing his sadness over the speech, Salman Khursheed said “PM doesn't know the difference between a national day and a political event...
Making a strong pitch for his third term, Prime Minister Modi, addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day said, he will back [as the Prime Minister] next year as well.
Delivering his 10th and the last speech before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Modi said that “next five years are a golden moment to realise the dream of making India a developed nation by 2047”.
“The schemes for which our government lays the foundation stone, we also inaugurate them. You note it down, these days, the foundation stone I am laying down, you have left it in my destiny to inaugurate it,” Modi said exuding confidence on his return.
Reacting to Modi’s speech, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a jibe at him and called the PM “arrogant”.
Kharge who did not attend the official programme at Red Fort questioned, "Every person says that they come back again and again after winning. But making you win or lose is in the hands of people, in the hands of voters. To say in 2023, 'I will hoist the flag once again in 2024' is arrogance. If he keeps making comments on Opposition even on Independence Day, how will he build the nation?"
"It pains me to say that today, democracy, Constitution and autonomous institutions - all three are in great danger," Kharge said, referring to the Modi government's policies.
Slamming Modi, he said, "First, they talked about acche din', then, they talked about New India', And now they talk about 'Amrit Kaal'. Isn't this a name change to hide his failures," asked Kharge.
Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "In the 2024 elections people of the country will decide who is coming back & who is not. Let us at least wait for 2024..."
RJD leader and deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejasvi Yadav said, “The PM brought politics into his speech, it is not befitting to do so on this day. People had expected the PM to speak on employment opportunities, Startup India, Make in India, doubling farmers' income...We heard him talking about fighting corruption...People are that seeing that democracy and constitution are in danger and there is inflation & unemployment...”.
NCP leader Supriya Sule said Modi talks about dynasty politics but it’s part of every party. "He (PM Modi) spoke about corruption, dynasty but dynasty is part of every party. I remember Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in the Parliament where he said that if you point one figure at someone the three other three fingers are pointing towards yourself...Manipur needs love, care, compassion & empathy...," said Sule.
