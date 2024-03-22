Kejriwal withdraws plea from SC hours after court agrees to hear it

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday withdrew his plea against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy-linked money laundering case from the Supreme Court, hours after the court said the petition would be heard during the day.

The apex court was informed by Kejriwal's counsel at around 12.15 pm that they were withdrawing the petition and would contest the remand proceedings before the trial court.

The plea was initially mentioned for an urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, said he was mentioning a matter of "some significance and urgency".

"If this process goes on, I am very sorry to say, before the first vote is cast, a lot of senior leaders will be behind bars. I am imploring your lordships to take it up urgently either in the middle of the board or the end of the board," Singhvi said.

The CJI said a special three-judge bench is convening in justice Sanjiv Khanna's court, and Singhvi can mention the matter before that bench. "The special bench is over, almost," the senior counsel said.

"Then you can go right away to justice Khanna and it will be taken up," the CJI said. "Just go to that bench because that bench is available. You can mention that the chief justice has assigned it to justice Sanjiv Khanna's court."