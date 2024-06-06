BJP’s election woes: Significant defeats for over 20 Modi govt ministers

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections marked a significant moment in Indian politics as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power for a third consecutive term, albeit with a substantially reduced majority. But several high-profile Union Ministers of Modi cabinet have lost their elections.

The outcomes reaffirmed the dynamic nature of India's politics, highlighting critical importance of local issues, alliances, and candidate selection in shaping electoral fortunes.

Analysts attribute the loss of high-profile ministers to several factors: the threat to scrap reservations, potential changes to the Constitution, apathy towards grassroots workers, and perceived arrogance.

Notably, ten Union ministers from the BJP were fielded from UP, and seven of them lost.

Here is a list of high-profile ministers who lost with their margins of defeat :