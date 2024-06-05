Victory that feels like defeat for BJP: 10 takeaways from the 2024 elections

The results are out.

The NDA, with 16 MPs from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and 12 MPs from the Janata Dal (United), appears poised to form the government—again.

However, both the kingmakers are likely to bargain hard and secure concessions denied to them in the last 10 years. Having apparently received feelers from the INDIA bloc as well, they are unlikely to be in a hurry to come forward and join hands with outgoing prime minister Narendra Modi—unless they each get their pound of flesh.

Both Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar are likely to seek ‘special status’ and additional central grants for their respective states.

One of the two kingmakers is also said to have asked for the home portfolio.