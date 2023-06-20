MP: Cong, BJP spar over the participation of govt officials in RSS event

A war of words has broken out between the opposition Congress and ruling BJP after a picture surfaced of some government officials attending a function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district.

While a Congress parliamentarian demanded that such officials be kept away from preparations of the MP Assembly polls due this year-end, a state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said this only shows the Congress's "hatred" for the RSS.

The picture shows Satna District Collector Anurag Verma and Satna Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Shahi participating in a prayer during a programme of the RSS organised on June 11.