MVA reasserts unity as Ajit's men trickle back to Sharad Pawar

As the Congress leaders from Maharashtra met in Mumbai today after the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the only thing that was clear was that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) continues to remain intact.

After the NCP split, the Congress becomes the single largest party in the Assembly and legally, the post of leader of the opposition should go to them. While there was mention of the fact, Congress leaders seemed in no hurry to press for that job.

This would be for two reasons.

It is not yet certain whether Ajit Pawar has managed a two-thirds split in the party or will be compelled to merge his faction with the BJP, given that the men he had claimed were with him are returning in drips and dribbles to Sharad Pawar’s side. Secondly, every prominent leader in the state Congress is at loggerheads with the others, and there is no cohesion and unity among them.