NEET-UG results reveal high scorer clusters at Rajkot and Sikar exam centres

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, 20 July released city- and centre-wise results of medical entrance exam NEET-UG which is under the scanner over alleged irregularities including paper leak.

An analysis of data indicated that while the candidates who allegedly benefitted from the paper leak and other irregularities have not done well, some centres have a high concentration of well-performing students.

NTA officials did not respond to queries about a few centres witnessing high concentration of well-performing students.

The voluminous result data of over 32 lakh candidates from 4,750 centres was not released in a cumulative format but in a drop-down menu for each centre. The data was released on the direction of the Supreme Court which is hearing several petitions over the alleged irregularities as lakhs of aspirants await a final verdict on fate of the exam.

The performance of the candidates from the centres under the scanner -- such as Oasis School, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand; Hardayal Public School, Jhajjar, Haryana; Jay Jalaram International School in Godhra, Gujarat -- were comparatively much below par.

According to an analysis of the data released by the NTA, some centers have a high concentration of high scorers. For instance, more than 240 candidates at a centre at School of Engineering, RK University, in Gujarat's Rajkot have scored above 600 marks with 12 of them above getting 700 out of 720 marks.

Similarly, in Rajasthan’s Sikar, Mangal Chand Didwaniya Vidya Mandir centre, four students scored more than 700 marks, 45 scored above 650 marks, and 115 students scored above 600 marks. In another centre in Sikar, Aravali Public School, 90 students scored over 600 marks. Sikar is a budding coaching hub for NEET-UG.

The marks of 83 from another centre in Sikar was also above 600 but below 700.