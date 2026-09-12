Open sesame for corporates?

Was the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act 2026 rushed through in Parliament to benefit a handful of corporates?

Consider the speed with which such an important piece of legislation moved: introduced in the Lok Sabha on 10 August, passed by both Houses on 13 August and notified in the Gazette of India on 17 August.

You only have to read between the lines to see that a law presented as ushering in a uniform taxation regime for mining has been designed to write off lakhs of crores owed by large industrial houses to mineral-rich states including Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala.

The scale of these liabilities emerged during Mineral Area Development Authority v. Steel Authority of India, heard in July 2024 by a nine-judge Supreme Court bench headed by then Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. The Federation of Indian Mineral Industries argued that the mining industry stood to lose Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh crore due to tax arrears. Independent analysts believe the figure runs into trillions.

Jharkhand alone claims that central PSUs such as Eastern Coalfields Ltd and private mining companies owe the state approx. Rs 1.36 lakh crore in outstanding mining dues, land compensation and tax arrears.

In its landmark ruling, the Supreme Court upheld the right of mineral-rich states to levy taxes and cesses on mineral-bearing lands retrospectively from 1 April 2005. These arrears could be paid in instalments. The judgment also settled a 35-year-old controversy by holding that royalty paid by a mining leaseholder is not a tax but a contractual consideration for the enjoyment of mineral rights.

Jharkhand aggressively pursued and recovered Rs 200 crore from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd earlier this year; while Tata Steel disclosed a contingent liability of Rs 17,347 crore in its financial statements. Other mining companies and public sector undertakings faced substantial exposure.