New UPCC chief Ajai Rai says Amethi remembers Rahul fondly

Five-term MLA Ajai Rai, who challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has assumed charge as the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC).

After assuming office, in an interview with IANS, he said that the public is now frustrated with the false promises of the BJP and is once again remembering Congress leader and former Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi. The Congress will hold full-fledged preparations for the 2024 elections, and in the coming days, we will hit the streets to expose the BJP.

Ajai Rai is a prominent and strong leader from Purvanchal. He not only has the responsibility of strengthening the party but also faces the significant challenge of leading the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This challenge is even tougher because the Congress is up against a strong party like the BJP, which is considered skilled in the art of election management.