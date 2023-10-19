NewsClick case: SC seeks Delhi Police response on pleas by founder, HR head

The Supreme Court has issued notice seeking response from Delhi Police on petitions filed by NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and human resources head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrests under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued notice to Delhi Police and sought a response by 30 October after senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Purkayastha and Chakravarty respectively, requested that their pleas be heard soon as they continue to be in prison.

Appearing for the petitioners on 16 October, Sibal mentioned before a bench headed by chief justice of India DY Chandrachud that Purkayastha was over 70 years old and had been in remand for several days already. CJI Chandrachud said he would look at the case papers later in the day and fix a date for hearing.

On Wednesday 18 October, the apex court said it would hear on 19 October two separate pleas of Purkayastha and Chakravarty against their arrest under UAPA, after the Delhi High Court rejected their pleas. “We have to go through the files. We will take both the matters tomorrow," Justice Gavai said.