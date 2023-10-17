NewsClick case: SC to hear Prabir Purkayastha’s case against arrest

The Supreme Court has agreed to list a special leave petition challenging the Delhi High Court order that dismissed the petitions filed by NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and its human resources head Amit Chakravarty against their arrest by the Delhi Police under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

On Monday, 16 October, appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that Purkayastha was over 70 years old and had been in remand for several days already.

CJI Chandrachud said he would look at the case papers later in the day and fix a date for hearing.

On Friday, 13 October, the High Court had refused to interfere with the arrest and subsequent police remand of Purkayastha and Chakraborty under the controversial law.