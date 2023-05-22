Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to meet Rahul Gandhi, Kharge

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav are set to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday to carry forward discussions on a tactical understanding between the Opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Over the last month, the Janata Dal (United) leader has met several other Opposition leaders, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. He has also held discussions with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja—all will be looking to take on the ruling party in the upcoming general elections.

Kumar is set to meet the Congress leaders a day after his meeting with Kejriwal on Sunday. The Bihar chief minister is said to have extended his "complete support" to his Delhi counterpart in the AAP government's ongoing tussle with the Centre over the control of administrative services.