Nobody can suppress our voice, truth is with us, says Engineer Rashid in Srinagar

Returning home after more than five years of imprisonment, Sheikh Abdul Rashid said Thursday, 12 September no one needs peace more than the people of Kashmir but "that peace will come at our conditions" and not on the terms set by the Centre.

Popularly known as Engineer Rashid, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief landed at the Srinagar airport in the morning and he bowed down on the road after exiting the terminal.

"We want to tell Modi that no one needs peace more than we do. But that peace will come at our conditions, not yours. We do not want the peace of a graveyard but peace with dignity," he said.

Expressing gratitude to his supporters who had assembled outside the airport to welcome him, the Baramulla MP said he wants to convey to the people of Kashmir that they are not weak at all.

"The people of Kashmir will win as the people of Jammu and Kashmir are on the path of truth. The decisions taken by Narendra Modi on 5 August, 2019, are totally unacceptable to us. Whether you send Engineer Rashid to Tihar or anywhere else, we will emerge victorious," he said, referring to the revocation of Article 370 by the Centre.