It's not just the leakage: Why MPs are rooting for the old parliament building

A Times Now anchor on Thursday, 1 July, spoke of a ‘political row over a trickle of water’ in the new parliament building. It has, he said, not yet filled the solitary bucket seen in videos being shared on social media.

He was referring to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav suggesting in the morning, half in jest, that it might be better to move to the old parliament building for the time being.

The SP leader's post on X followed one by Congress MP Manickam Tagore, who had expressed his intention to move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over the leakage following heavy overnight rains in New Delhi. Apparently, Tagore also planned to ask the Speaker to form a specialised all-party committee to properly inspect the new parliament building.