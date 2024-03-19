Odisha: BJP and BJD—will they, won't they tie the knot?

Now it is the Election Commission of India that has come to the rescue of the BJP and BJD leaders who are struggling to seal a respectable seat-sharing arrangement in the state.

Neither the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) nor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — which have fought each other bitterly for the last 15 years — has ever faced such a predicament. However, unlike last time, elections in Odisha will be held between the fourth and the seventh phases in 2024, giving both parties time to iron out the creases.

As suspense over an electoral alliance continues even after the poll schedule has been announced, the cadres of both parties appear to be in a rebellious mood. Having been adversaries in state politics for more than a decade, they find even the suggestion of a patch-up, let alone a full-fledged alliance, embarrassing.

Even as working out a mutually acceptable seat-sharing formula is turning out to be a challenge, there is grudging admission by leaders of both parties in private conversations that they are finding it hard to shed the baggage of their bitter past.

The BJD–BJP alliance came into existence in 1998 with the ostensible objective of liberating Odisha from years of ‘misrule’ by successive governments. The alliance swept to power in 2000 and ran the state for nearly nine years, although the coalition government was never completely free from trouble.

The two parties had had their differences over several issues, including the entry of foreign companies such as Korean steel giant POSCO into the state. However, with industrialisation high on Naveen Patnaik’s agenda, he bulldozed all opposition to his endeavours in this regard.

However, Patnaik's own unease over the BJP’s communal agenda was growing.